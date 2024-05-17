Interior Minister Congratulates Newly Elected Body Of AEMEND
Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the newly elected President of the Association of Electronic Media Editors and news Directors (AEMEND) Azhar Abbas and other officials on Friday.
Mohsin Naqvi also expressed well wishes to the newly elected Senior Vice President Ayaz Khan, Vice President Muhammad Usman, Secretary General Tariq Mehmood and hoped that under the leadership of the newly elected president Azhar Abbas, the Association will continue to play its positive role in the development of electronic media. He added that undoubtedly, electronic media had developed rapidly in a short period of time.
He said that electronic media would have to adapt itself to modern technology as per the demands of the social media era.
The role of electronic media in promoting democratic values and solving social problems in the country is unquestionable, he added.
