Interior Minister Congratulates Scientists For Successful Launch Of Shaheen II Ballistic Missile

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Interior Minister congratulates scientists for successful launch of Shaheen II ballistic missile

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the scientists and engineers on the successful training launch of Shaheen II ballistic missile on Tuesday.

The successful training launch of Shaheen-2 ballistic missile is a great achievement of Pakistan's scientists and engineers, said Mohsin Naqvi adding that our scientists and engineers once again demonstrated technical expertise and professionalism.

He said that with the hard work and dedication of scientists and engineers, today Pakistan has crossed another milestone in missile technology.

Thanks to Pakistan's strategic institutions and security forces, Pakistan's defense is impregnable, Mohsin Naqvi

