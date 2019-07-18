UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Interior Minister Denies Any Political Victimization In Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 06:31 PM

Interior Minister denies any political victimization in country

Interior Minister, Brig. (Retd.) Ijaz Shah here on Thursday strongly dispelled an impression being created about political victimization in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Interior Minister, Brig. (Retd.) Ijaz Shah here on Thursday strongly dispelled an impression being created about political victimization in the country.

Talking to media persons at Sindh Governor House, he said cases of corruption being undertaken by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were based on proper investigations followed by due legal procedures.

"To be honest culprits and their crimes are far more in numbers as compared to NAB personnel engaged in investigation and related proceedings thus leading to delay in early culmination of these cases," he said in reply to a question.

Highly appreciative of Prime Minister, Imran Khan for his absolute commitment against corruption, he said the Prime Minister had been upfront about his intention and had always been honest bold as well as frank in this regard.

"He also respects judiciary and courts of law well evident through his presence before the Supreme Court as the serving Prime Minister of the country," the Interior Minister said.

Brig. (Retd.) Ijaz Shah said his present visit to Karachi was to review law and order situation in the province and its capital and that he quite satisfied with the measures adopted to restore peace in the once volatile Karachi.

He acknowledged that measures were needed to be further fine tuned to counter street crimes and that Federal government with all sincerity of purpose in keen to depoliticize the institution of police.

On the occasion, he also mentioned that anti-smuggling operations across the country were being made foolproof to help strengthen local industries and help country pull out of its economic predicament.

"I am sure we will be out of the situation in six months to one year period," he said urging media to support the cause.

To a query, he also denied that there was any restriction on political parties to stage protest reiterating that this must not be at the cost of law and order situation.

About the 126 days sit-in staged by the PTI leaders and workers in 2014, he said it was absolutely peaceful causing absolutely no loss to the state or the public.

To a question regarding re-opening of MQM offices in the province, he said nothing was presently under consideration and that a delegation of MQM was expected to meet him some time this evening.

Earlier, the Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail responding media to queries, about Sindh Police Reforms Bill 2019, said his only point of contention was that the Inspector General of Police must not only be accountable but also strong enough to take independent decisions.

"We want depoliticize and also institutionalize the police department," he said.

Several of the PTI members of Sindh Assembly led by MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi were also present during the media talk.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Imran Khan Corruption MQM Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Supreme Court Police National Accountability Bureau Governor Law And Order Interior Minister Fine Visit 2019 Media All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador to India meets with Minister of Sta ..

31 minutes ago

OIC Ministerial Extraordinary Meeting: Secretary G ..

37 minutes ago

Khanewal to be made model district, says Minister

12 seconds ago

Old woman hit to death in Sialkot

14 seconds ago

Chief Minister chairs meeting on industries depart ..

16 seconds ago

NATO Leak Good Opportunity for EU to Discuss Ratio ..

19 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.