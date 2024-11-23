Open Menu

Interior Minister Denies Permission To PTI For Any Protest, Sit-in In Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 23, 2024 | 02:17 PM

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

Mohsin Naqvi contacts PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan, explains situation including visit of Belarus president

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday denied permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for any protest, rally or sit-in on November 24.

Naqvi contacted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Goher and informed him that permission for any sit-in or rally would not be granted.

He discussed the current situation with Barrister Gohar Khan in light of the Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s directives.

Mohsin Naqvi explained the situation following the court’s order, emphasizing, "We are bound by the Islamabad High Court’s ruling and cannot allow any procession, sit-in, or rally.

"

The Minister also briefed Barrister Goher about the schedule and activities of an 80-member high-level delegation led by the President of Belarus.

He stated that the delegation would arrive in Islamabad on November 24, while the President of Belarus would reach Pakistan on November 25. The delegation is scheduled to remain in Islamabad until November 27.

In response, Barrister Goher said he would convey his final decision after consulting the party leaders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Interior Minister Belarus November Islamabad High Court

Recent Stories

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

30 minutes ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

3 hours ago
 PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all c ..

PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

6 hours ago
'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blit ..

'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg

14 hours ago
 Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 w ..

Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..

14 hours ago
 Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland agains ..

Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia

14 hours ago
 Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days f ..

Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days for construction work

15 hours ago
 London police blow up 'hoax device' outside US emb ..

London police blow up 'hoax device' outside US embassy

15 hours ago
 PTI’s solo agenda is to create unrest. Prime Min ..

PTI’s solo agenda is to create unrest. Prime Minister's Advisor on Political A ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan