Interior Minister Denies Permission To PTI For Any Protest, Sit-in In Islamabad
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 23, 2024 | 02:17 PM
Mohsin Naqvi contacts PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan, explains situation including visit of Belarus president
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday denied permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for any protest, rally or sit-in on November 24.
Naqvi contacted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Goher and informed him that permission for any sit-in or rally would not be granted.
He discussed the current situation with Barrister Gohar Khan in light of the Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s directives.
Mohsin Naqvi explained the situation following the court’s order, emphasizing, "We are bound by the Islamabad High Court’s ruling and cannot allow any procession, sit-in, or rally.
The Minister also briefed Barrister Goher about the schedule and activities of an 80-member high-level delegation led by the President of Belarus.
He stated that the delegation would arrive in Islamabad on November 24, while the President of Belarus would reach Pakistan on November 25. The delegation is scheduled to remain in Islamabad until November 27.
In response, Barrister Goher said he would convey his final decision after consulting the party leaders.
