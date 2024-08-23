Open Menu

Interior Minister Determines To Take Action Against Attackers

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Interior Minister determines to take action against attackers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has pledged to take stern action against the attackers who killed 12 police personnel in the Kacha area of Rahim Yar Khan.

Presiding over a high-level meeting at Rahim Yar Khan Airport on Friday, Naqvi emphasized the need for robust security measures and instructed authorities to equip operational forces with modern weapons and safety equipment.

Naqvi described the incident as a "sad tragedy" and directed all necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

He ordered a coordinated operation against the perpetrators, stating that they would be dealt with "iron hands."

Earlier, Naqvi attended the funeral prayers of the martyred policemen at Police Lines Rahim Yar Khan, paying tribute to their sacrifice.

He also visited injured police personnel at Sheikh Zayed Hospital, inquiring about their welfare and instructing hospital authorities to provide the best treatment facilities.

Naqvi announced that the martyred police personnel would be awarded the Shujaat medal and warned the attackers of a "terrible and bad end." He termed the incident a "big tragedy for Pakistan" and assured continued federal government support.

The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials, including the Inspector General Police Punjab, DG Rangers Punjab, and Secretary Interior Punjab.

