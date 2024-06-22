Interior Minister directs for strict security plan for foreigners

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 22nd, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed the relevant authorities to ensure thorough implementation of SOPs of security plan for foreign nationals especially Chinese working in Pakistan.

He was chairing an important meeting in Islamabad on Saturday, to review the measures taken for protection of foreigners, especially Chinese citizens.

The Minister said the formulated security plan should be regularly monitored at every level and relevant institutions should keep close contact to foil any nefarious intentions of anti-state elements.

He said there is no room for negligence regarding the security plan.

During the meeting, overall security situation of the country was discussed and a briefing was given on the security plan.