Interior Minister Directs ICT Administration To Setup Cheap Markets
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 05:57 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for interior Dr. Gohar Ejaz on Thursday directed district administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to establish cheap markets for general public in the Federal capital.
He gave the directions during a meeting with Interior Secretary Aftab Akbar Durrani, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Anwar Haq and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.
The minster said that Islamabad police and district administration should play a role for better and peaceful quality of life for citizens in the federal capital.
He said that all grocery items available at the utility stores would be ensured in the Sunday Bazaar and the manufacturers would provide items at the original cost.
He also directed to set up 5- day of cheap bazaars in the federal capital while the plans were underway to improve health facilities in the hospitals as soon as possible.
The minister directed to complete construction and renovation of all police stations soon so that citizens could be provided with a better environment and justice.
