Interior Minister Directs Immigration Staff To Increase Immigration Counters At Karachi Airport

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 07:40 PM

Interior minister directs Immigration Staff to increase immigration counters at Karachi Airport

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed directed the Additional Director General of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Sindh to increase the Immigration Counters at Karachi International Airport to ease the load of passengers traveling overseas.

He said this while visiting the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi here on Sunday. During his visit, he also inspected the Immigration Counters. On the occasion, he was briefed about the procedure.

The federal minister also asked the ADG of FIA, Sindh that the new counters should be setup within the next one month.

The Overseas Pakistanis are our asset and their role in Pakistan's economic development is the most prominent, the interior minister maintained.

Furthermore, he added that the government is taking concrete steps to promote tourism and trade under the Prime Minister's vision, reaffirming that online visa will boost the tourism sector and ultimately, it will also benefit the country's economy.

