Interior Minister Directs Sindh IG For Recovery Of Local TV Editor

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 14, 2022 | 01:17 PM

Rana Sanaullah has assured the Sindh police of all possible technical assistance in this regard.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2022) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has taken notice of the missing of senior assignment editor of Aaj news Nafees Naeem from Karachi and directed police and other concerned departments to recover him immediately.

In a telephonic conversation, the Minister directed the Sindh IG Ghulam Nabi Memon to utilize all resources for immediate and safe recovery of Nafees Naeem.

He said the Federal government would provide all possible technical assistance to Sindh police in this regard.

The IG assured the minister of early recovery of Nafees Naeem.

