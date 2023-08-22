Open Menu

Interior Minister Directs To Accelerate Rescue Operation In Battagram Chairlift Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Interior Minister directs to accelerate rescue operation in Battagram chairlift incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday directed the concerned authorities to accelerate the rescue operation to save students entangled in chairlift in an area of Battagram.

The minister also said that Pakistan Army had been requested to take part in the rescue operation, on the special directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwar ul Kakar, said a handout issued here.

He said that all available resources shall be utilized in the rescue operation.

