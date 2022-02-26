UrduPoint.com

Interior Minister Discusses Political Situation With Punjab CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Interior minister discusses political situation with Punjab CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM Office and discussed matters of mutual interest, political situation and the ongoing development projects in Rawalpindi.

Both the leaders strongly condemned the opposition's politics of chaos and anarchy and reiterated to deal with their negative tactics.

Sheikh Rashid said that the rejected elements were talking about no-confidence only for their personal gains and the short-sighted opposition had been taking the no-confidence as a non-serious thing. Those who are doing negative politics should act sensibly, he said adding that the government was strong and it would complete its tenure under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the opposition's negative political attitude was not in country's favour. He said that the opposition was trying to destabilise the country politically just to enter power corridors.

He said that no-confidence was just another dead horse like the defeated opposition. Those who are interested and fond of bringing no-confidence motion, definitely may bring it as the government is not afraid of it. The opposition is fully aware that the government is in lead in the number game, he added.

The CM gave the issuance letter of funds of Rs. 100 million for Govt. Associate College for Girls to Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

