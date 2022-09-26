Interior Minister expresses deep grief over helicopter crash incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Monday expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of Army officials and personnel in Hernai helicopter crash.

He prayed for higher ranks for the departed souls in heaven and expressed his grief over the martyrdom of the military officials and personnel.

He said the entire nation saluted to the martyred souls and indebted to their sacrifices.

He also commiserated with the bereaved families.