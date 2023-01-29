Interior Minister expresses grief over loss of lives in Lasbela road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the tragic bus accident that occurred in the Lasbela area of Balochistan.

In a condolence message, he sympathized with members of bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

"We are standing with the bereaved families in the time of grief and sorrow," he said, praying to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.