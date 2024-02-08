Interior Minister Expresses Satisfaction On Law & Order Situation During Elections
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Interior Dr. Gohar Ejaz Thursday expressed satisfaction on the conclusion of the process of polling for General Elections 2024.
In his statement issued here, he announced with immense satisfaction that the overall security situation across the country remained generally stable to ensure the peaceful conduct of free and fair elections.
The minister said that he acknowledged the unwavering dedication and professionalism of the security forces, law enforcement agencies, and police personnel for holding elections in peaceful manners.
These forces were deployed extensively and in large numbers, ensuring the smooth conduct of the electoral process, which was a testament to their commitment to democracy and the people of the country, he added.
Dr.Gohar specially congratulated to all the security personnel who played a critical role in facilitating a peaceful voting environment.
Their deployment covered even the most far-flung areas of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, interior Sindh, and Punjab, underscoring government's commitment to ensuring every citizen's right to vote in a secure atmosphere, he said.
The minister said that despite a few isolated incidents, the overall situation remained under control, demonstrating the effectiveness of the security measures.
Smooth conclusion of the polling process underscored commitment of the Armed Forces, Civil Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies to providing a peaceful environment for voters, enabling them to exercise their democratic right without fear, he added.
