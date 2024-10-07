Interior Minister Expresses Solidarity With China Following Karachi Blast
Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Chinese Embassy on Monday to meet with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong to express deep sorrow over the tragic death of two Chinese nationals in the Karachi explosion.
During the meeting, Minister Naqvi conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and assured the Chinese ambassador of Pakistan’s solidarity with the government and people of China. He briefed Ambassador Jiang on the details of the incident and the progress in the ongoing investigation.
“We stand united with the Chinese government and the bereaved families in this difficult time,” said Naqvi, emphasizing that the entire Pakistani nation shares in the grief of their Chinese brothers.
He vowed that comprehensive investigations would be conducted that those responsible for the heinous attack are brought to justice.
Naqvi termed the incident an intolerable attempt to damage the longstanding Pakistan-China friendship, calling it a cowardly conspiracy.
He reiterated that such acts would not succeed and that Pakistan’s top priority is the safety of Chinese citizens working for the country’s development.
“This was not just an attack on Chinese nationals but an attack on Pakistan itself,” Naqvi declared, promising a strong response to the perpetrators.
