ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan has reiterated full support of Pakistan to Kashmiri people in their freedom struggle against Indian repression.

In his message in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, the minister said that India would never succeed to suppress the indigenous freedom movement of Kashmir people.

He strongly condemned Indian forces unabated atrocities in the IIOJK and assured full support to the Kashmiri people from Pakistan.

He said Pakistan will continue to stand with Kashmiris in their just struggle for self-determination. He said that India should stop atrocities in IIOJK as Pakistan's ultimate objective is a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as per relevant UNSC resolutions in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people.