Interior Minister expresses sorrow over death of female journalist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic death of reporter Sadaf Naeem, belonging to a private news channel, who died after falling from the container of PTI's long march.

He said Sadaf Naeem was a hardworking journalist. He prayed for the departed soul and commiserated with the bereaved family.