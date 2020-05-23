Interior minister for avoiding speculation over plane crash tragedy

Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Friday asked citizens to avoid speculation over the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)'s plane crash incident till the outcome of final report of inquiry, ordered by Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Friday asked citizens to avoid speculation over the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)'s plane crash incident till the outcome of final report of inquiry, ordered by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He, in a statement, said the speculations over the incident would hurt the sentiments of the affected families. He urged the public to respect the feelings of those families who had lost their loved ones in the incident.

Ijaz Shah assured that the findings of inquiry report would be made public.

Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the plane crash of PIA (PK-8303), he said the unfortunate incident had spoiled the joy of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said the Federal government, on the direction of prime minister, had been extending maximum assistance to the departments concerned in carrying out rescue and relief activities in Karachi.

The minister urged the media to play a responsible role in incident's coverage.