Interior Minister For Promoting Culture Of Tolerance In Society

Sat 31st October 2020 | 07:45 PM

Interior Minister for promoting culture of tolerance in society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Interior Minister Brig (Retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Saturday underlined the need for promoting the culture of tolerance in the society to curb the tendencies of extremism and sectarianism effectively.

Addressing a Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) conference in Nankana Sahib, he said the government was making concerted efforts for the promotion of religious and sectarian harmony in the country.

He said the anti-state elements wanted to fan sectarianism in the country to fulfill their nefarious designs, adding, no one should impose his own faith on others.

He said Syria and Egypt were suffering due to this scourge and there was the need to learn from the prevailing situation there.

The minister said such Seerat conferences would be held across the country to propagate teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France was extremely condemnable, adding the sentiments of Muslims were being hurt in the West in the name of freedom of speech.

"Ensuring sanctity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was integral part of our faith," he said stressing the need for respecting all religions and faith in a true spirit.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President RecepTayyip Erdogan had effectively raised the voice for protecting the 'Hurmat-e-Rasool (PBUH).' "The PM's efforts will definitely bear the fruit," he said passionately.

The minister said opposition parties had crossed all the lines while toeing the anti-government approach, adding "the sole purpose of their hues and cries is to protect the looted money." Referring to the anti-state remarks uttered by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership, he said every Pakistani adored the armed forces and stood with them shoulder-to-shoulder.

Commenting on the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, he appealed to the nation for following the anti-virus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of fatal contagion.

Among others, the conference was attended by Khateeb of Badshahi Mosque Lahore Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad, prominent religious scholars Ghulam Shabbir Jami, Allama Muhib-ul-Nabi Tahir, besides people from all walks life. Representatives of Christian, Hindu and Sikh communities also attended the conference.

