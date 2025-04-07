Interior Minister For Setting Up NECTA Centers At Provinces
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi presided over the fifth meeting of the board of Governors of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NECTA) in Islamabad. The session witnessed critical decisions aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s counter-terrorism framework.
During the meeting, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, along with senior government officials, actively participated. NECTA’s National Coordinator, Dr. Khalid Chauhan, delivered a detailed briefing on the Authority’s performance and future plans.
One of the most significant outcomes of the meeting was the approval for the establishment of the National Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Center (NIFTAC). The new entity, developed after thorough consultations with security stakeholders, will serve as a specialized hub for intelligence coordination and threat analysis.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister Mohsin Naqvi underscored that the creation of NIFTAC is a vital step toward achieving NECTA’s strategic objectives.
He further revealed that similar centers, referred to as PIFTACs, will be set up across all provincial capitals to bolster regional intelligence efforts.
The establishment of NIFTAC is expected to ensure effective implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) and address emerging security challenges comprehensively.
Minister of State Talal Chaudhry emphasized that NIFTAC would enhance NECTA’s operational capacity, making it a more robust institution in the fight against terrorism.
The meeting was attended by Senators Manzoor Ahmed and Ponjo Mal Bheel, the Interior Secretary, the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, and Home Secretaries from all provinces. Additionally, the Inspector Generals of Police from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan participated.
All recommendations presented by Dr. Khalid Chauhan were unanimously approved by the Board of Governors.
The decisions taken are poised to significantly fortify Pakistan’s internal security apparatus and advance its counter-terrorism strategy.
Recent Stories
Indian actress Shreya Gupta reveals inappropriate demand by director for film ro ..
Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 10
20-year old girl student dies of heart attack while delivering sppech at Indian ..
SCC discusses draft law regulating judicial authority
UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Pogačar wins Tour de Flanders title
France's far-right, leftwingers rally supporters after Le Pen conviction
UAE unwaveringly, continuously committed to providing humanitarian support to pe ..
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in D.I Khan
Emirates joins Aviation Circularity Consortium
Three dead in Japan after medical helicopter crash
Sharjah Charity International donates AED40.6 million as medical aids in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP investigation visits checkpoints to review security arrangements6 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister for setting up NECTA centers at provinces6 minutes ago
-
PFA starts crackdown on unhygienic food in Gujranwala6 minutes ago
-
ECO secretary-general to pay a three-day visit to Pakistan from Apr 86 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of poet Munawwar Badayuni observed46 minutes ago
-
ATH Provides uninterrupted medical services during Eid holidays46 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz grieved over death of MPA Arshad Warraich56 minutes ago
-
President, PM laud security forces for eliminating nine Khawarij in DIKhan56 minutes ago
-
Diabetes becomes growing crisis: Experts56 minutes ago
-
SI Haoorn injured in Swabi operation to recover kidnapped citizen expires56 minutes ago
-
SSP directs cops to pace up action against outlaws56 minutes ago
-
Home dept requests army for security of Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifier, PSL 101 hour ago