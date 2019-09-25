Interior minister gets briefing on post earthquake relief activities

Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah was briefed about the relief operations carried out post earthquake in Mirpur, Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah was briefed about the relief operations carried out post earthquake in Mirpur , Azad Jammu Kashmir ( AJK ).

The minister also reviewed the relief activities to ascertain relief and further arrangements required for restoration.

However, during the briefing, important points were considered in this regard, a message received here said.

"We are prepared to deal with all kinds of disaster and emergency situation," he said.

The minister added that we will do everything possible to provide full relief to the citizens.

He directed the authorities to make ensure medicines and medical facilities to the affectees people. He issued orders to hold ready the ambulances and all emergency alert services.

Ijaz Shah said that the government has been taking all possible steps to make sure for the urgent relief of the affectees of AJK earthquake hit areas.

The minister had also issued directions to the Chief Commissioner Islamabad to take precautionary measures.

He issued immediate orders for all civilian armed forces to remain prepared for earthquake relief operations.