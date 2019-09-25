UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Interior Minister Gets Briefing On Post Earthquake Relief Activities

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 10:19 PM

Interior minister gets briefing on post earthquake relief activities

Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah was briefed about the relief operations carried out post earthquake in Mirpur, Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah was briefed about the relief operations carried out post earthquake in Mirpur, Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK).

The minister also reviewed the relief activities to ascertain relief and further arrangements required for restoration.

However, during the briefing, important points were considered in this regard, a message received here said.

"We are prepared to deal with all kinds of disaster and emergency situation," he said.

The minister added that we will do everything possible to provide full relief to the citizens.

He directed the authorities to make ensure medicines and medical facilities to the affectees people. He issued orders to hold ready the ambulances and all emergency alert services.

Ijaz Shah said that the government has been taking all possible steps to make sure for the urgent relief of the affectees of AJK earthquake hit areas.

The minister had also issued directions to the Chief Commissioner Islamabad to take precautionary measures.

He issued immediate orders for all civilian armed forces to remain prepared for earthquake relief operations.

Related Topics

Islamabad Earthquake Alert Jammu Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Post All Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves 161 urgent employment cases

6 hours ago

Hazza Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight historic land ..

7 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director

7 hours ago

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight sets record in Emir ..

8 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF Managing-Director

8 hours ago

Mission of first Emirati astronaut a national achi ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.