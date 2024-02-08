Interior Minister Gohar Ijaz Visits Polling Station On Adiala Road
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 06:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Interior Minister Dr. Gohar Ijaz visited polling station on Adiala Road Thursday along with the Federal secretary for Interior, Aftab Akbar Durrani.
The Minister reviewed the polling process and also interacted with the voters.
He said casting a vote was a national duty and it should be performed by every citizen with utmost responsibility.
The caretaker government, he said, was in the final stages of discharging its duties and "Inshallah soon elected representatives of the people would take over the reins."
He appreciated the steps taken by the Election Commission of Pakistan and the local administration for conducting elections in smooth, friar and transparent manner.
