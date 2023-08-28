Open Menu

Interior Minister Greets Arshad Nadeem

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2023 | 03:51 PM

Interior Minister greets Arshad Nadeem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Monday congratulated Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for winning silver medal at World Athletic Championship.

In his message, he said the nation was proud of Arshad Nadeem for making history by wining silver medal.

The minister said, Arshad's victory once again uplifted name of the country at the world stage.

Arsahd despite injury and meager resources won the first medal for Pakistan in World Athletic Championship, said the minister while wishing the athlete all the best for future.

