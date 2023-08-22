Interior minister grieved over martyrdom of six soldiers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of six soldiers in exchange of gunfire with militants in North Waziristan on Tuesday.

He prayed for the departed souls while appreciating the valour of brave soldiers, said the statement.

Brave soldiers killed four terrorists in the ambush, the minister said in a statement.

He added that the soldiers defended the motherland and sacrificed their lives.

The minister said the sacrifices of Pak Army for the country were unforgettable and the security agencies were busy in defending the motherland to curb terrorism from the country.

He said the cowardly acts of terrorist could not demoralize the brave soldiers of Pak Army.