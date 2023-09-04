Open Menu

Interior Minister Grieved Over Navy Helicopter Crash In Gwadar

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2023 | 05:26 PM

Interior Minister grieved over Navy Helicopter crash in Gwadar

Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti expressed grief and sorrow on the sad incident of Naval Helicopter Crash in Gwadar on Monday in which two officers and one soldier embraced martyrdom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti expressed grief and sorrow on the sad incident of Naval Helicopter Crash in Gwadar on Monday in which two officers and one soldier embraced martyrdom.

In his condolence message, the minister prayed for the departed souls and the bereaved families.

He paid tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

"The helicopter crashed during the flight due to a possible technical fault," the spokesperson said. "As a result of the accident, two officers and one jawan of the Pakistan Navy lost their lives," the spokesperson for Navy said in a statement.

Related Topics

Accident Pakistan Navy Interior Minister Gwadar Sad

Recent Stories

Gold rates decline by Rs.700 to Rs.239,100 per tol ..

Gold rates decline by Rs.700 to Rs.239,100 per tola

7 minutes ago
 President emphasizes upon upholding supremacy of c ..

President emphasizes upon upholding supremacy of constitution

16 minutes ago
 FNC explores boosting cooperation with German parl ..

FNC explores boosting cooperation with German parliament&#039;s climate and ener ..

19 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves 25 scholarships for postgra ..

Sharjah Ruler approves 25 scholarships for postgraduates at UOS

19 minutes ago
 LHC issues show-cause to Islamabad IG for contempt ..

LHC issues show-cause to Islamabad IG for contempt of court

48 minutes ago
 China's service sector has huge potential

China's service sector has huge potential

16 minutes ago
Int'l workshop on "Advances in Nuclear Medicine an ..

Int'l workshop on "Advances in Nuclear Medicine and its Applications" from Sept ..

16 minutes ago
 5 injured as Israeli forces raid Palestinian camp ..

5 injured as Israeli forces raid Palestinian camp in Jenin

16 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate, Kenyan President, AUC C ..

COP28 President-Designate, Kenyan President, AUC Chair issue joint statement dur ..

1 hour ago
 Rupee sheds 18 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 18 paisa against US Dollar

16 minutes ago
 Faisalabad board to declare Inter Part-II result o ..

Faisalabad board to declare Inter Part-II result on Sept 13

12 minutes ago
 Al Dahra and Al Marzoom join forces to conserve de ..

Al Dahra and Al Marzoom join forces to conserve desert wildlife

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan