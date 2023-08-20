Open Menu

Interior Minister Grieves Over Traffic Accident Near Pindi Bhattian

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Interior Minister grieves over traffic accident near Pindi Bhattian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti expressed his grief over the Bus accident on Sunday morning near Pindi Bhattian on M-4 Motorway.

He prayed for the departed souls and expressed solidarity with the aggrieved families while he also prayed for the injured in the accident.

According to the Motorway Police, a fire erupted in a bus en route from Karachi to Islamabad carrying passengers when it caught fire at a distance of 7 kilometers from Pindi Bhattian, Spokesperson for the Motorway Police said in a statement that the fire broke out in the bus due to short-circuit.

As per reports, at least 16 passengers were killed in the incident and 15 others were injured in the mishap."The bodies and the wounded passengers were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Pindi Bhattian.

