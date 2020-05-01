UrduPoint.com
Interior Minister Highlights Labour Community's Role In National Development

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 07:49 PM

Minister for Interior Retired Brig Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Friday highlighted important role of the labour community in progress and prosperity of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Retired Brig Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Friday highlighted important role of the labour community in progress and prosperity of the country.

In a message on the occasion of International Labour Day, he said "we pay tribute to the services of labour class on this day, the government is utilizing all available resources for the welfare of labour class and deprived segments of the society.

" He urged the countrymen to take care of the labour class who were facing hardship due to coronavirus outbreak. He expressed the hope that the country would soon overcome the current difficult situation.

He advised the people to follow the precautionary measures advised by the government to avoid the spread of coronavirus as it was the only way to protect yourself and other people in surroundings.

