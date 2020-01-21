UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Interior Minister, Hungarian Envoy Discuss Bilateral Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 07:01 PM

Interior Minister, Hungarian envoy discuss bilateral issues

Ambassador of Hungary in Pakistan Instvan Szabo Tuesday called on Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah and discussed matters pertaining to mutual interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Hungary in Pakistan Instvan Szabo Tuesday called on Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah and discussed matters pertaining to mutual interests.

The Minister expressed the desire to further promote bilateral ties between the two countries.

He said the government would provide all possible facilities to diplomatic community living in Pakistan.

He thanked the envoy for acknowledging the improved security situation in Pakistan.

The envoy had expressed satisfaction over the security situation in Pakistan.

Instvan Szabo also noted that Pakistan's image had improved internationally.

The ambassador thanked for extending cooperation on visa and other issues to his county.

"I am performing duties in Pakistan from the last eight years and Pakistan's hospitality is admirable" he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hungary Visa All From Government

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler condoles Custodian of Two Holy Mosques o ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Sau ..

18 minutes ago

13 held for electricity theft in Sialkot

1 minute ago

RPO visits Head Rajkan to inquire after health of ..

1 minute ago

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka scores

2 minutes ago

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.