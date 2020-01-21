Interior Minister, Hungarian envoy discuss bilateral issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Hungary in Pakistan Instvan Szabo Tuesday called on Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah and discussed matters pertaining to mutual interests.

The Minister expressed the desire to further promote bilateral ties between the two countries.

He said the government would provide all possible facilities to diplomatic community living in Pakistan.

He thanked the envoy for acknowledging the improved security situation in Pakistan.

The envoy had expressed satisfaction over the security situation in Pakistan.

Instvan Szabo also noted that Pakistan's image had improved internationally.

The ambassador thanked for extending cooperation on visa and other issues to his county.

"I am performing duties in Pakistan from the last eight years and Pakistan's hospitality is admirable" he said.