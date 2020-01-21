Interior Minister, Hungarian envoy discuss matters of mutual cooperation

Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Tuesday met with Hungarian Ambassador Istvan Szabo and discussed matters of mutual cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Tuesday met with Hungarian Ambassador Istvan Szabo and discussed matters of mutual cooperation.

Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah briefed the ambassador about the systematic process of visa related matters for foreigners and diplomatic community. "The Primary purpose of introducing the process is to facilitate maximum people" he added.

The minister thanked the ambassador and said that facilitating the diplomatic community in every possible way is one of our top priorities.

He further added that working for the betterment of bilateral relations is always a pleasure.

While discussing the security related matters, Ambassador Szabo was of the view that security situation in Pakistan has greatly improved.

"I have been here for eight years and I can confidently say that things are much better now" he said.

He appreciated the efforts of the interior minister and congratulated him on getting Islamabad approved as a family station internationally after a long time.

Istan Szabo appreciated the timely and positive response from Ministry of Interior regarding the discussed matters and thanked the minister for his cooperation.

The meeting concluded with a promise that both the countries will work together to enhance mutual cooperation.