Interior Minister, IGP Attend Funeral Prayers For Martyred Policemen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2024 | 07:05 PM

The funeral prayers for police personnel martyred in the attack by robbers in Machhka were held at the Sadiq Shaheed Police Lines Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The funeral prayers for police personnel martyred in the attack by robbers in Machhka were held at the Sadiq Shaheed Police Lines Rahim Yar Khan.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Punjab IGP Dr. Usman Anwar and Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal attended the funeral prayers. A large number of senior police and military officials, police personnel, public, and relatives of martyrs also participated in the prayers.

In the robbers' attack in Machhka area the previous night, 12 police personnel were martyred and eight were injured. Three of the martyred police belonged to the Hindu community. A smart contingent of police paid tribute to the martyrs. After the funeral prayers, the bodies of the martyrs were sent to their native areas.

The martyrs will be given full honors during their burial in their hometowns.

Mohsin Naqvi visited police personnel receiving treatment at Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan. Speaking to the media, he said the great sacrifices of martyrs would not go in vain. The Federal government would provide complete support to the Punjab government in eliminating robbers from Kachha area. Mohsin Naqvi called the martyrdom of police personnel a tragedy for Pakistan and emphasised that those involved in the heinous act would be made an example and awarded the harshest punishment under the law. The interior minister also stated that recommendations would be made to bestow high honors upon the martyrs.

