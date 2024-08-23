Interior Minister, IGP Attend Funeral Prayers For Martyred Policemen
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2024 | 07:05 PM
The funeral prayers for police personnel martyred in the attack by robbers in Machhka were held at the Sadiq Shaheed Police Lines Rahim Yar Khan
RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The funeral prayers for police personnel martyred in the attack by robbers in Machhka were held at the Sadiq Shaheed Police Lines Rahim Yar Khan.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Punjab IGP Dr. Usman Anwar and Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal attended the funeral prayers. A large number of senior police and military officials, police personnel, public, and relatives of martyrs also participated in the prayers.
In the robbers' attack in Machhka area the previous night, 12 police personnel were martyred and eight were injured. Three of the martyred police belonged to the Hindu community. A smart contingent of police paid tribute to the martyrs. After the funeral prayers, the bodies of the martyrs were sent to their native areas.
The martyrs will be given full honors during their burial in their hometowns.
Mohsin Naqvi visited police personnel receiving treatment at Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan. Speaking to the media, he said the great sacrifices of martyrs would not go in vain. The Federal government would provide complete support to the Punjab government in eliminating robbers from Kachha area. Mohsin Naqvi called the martyrdom of police personnel a tragedy for Pakistan and emphasised that those involved in the heinous act would be made an example and awarded the harshest punishment under the law. The interior minister also stated that recommendations would be made to bestow high honors upon the martyrs.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..2 hours ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident3 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam3 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB3 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority3 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal3 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM3 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister3 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case3 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner3 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui3 hours ago