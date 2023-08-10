Open Menu

Interior Minister Inaugurates Murree Road Rehabilitation Project

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2023 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a project for the rehabilitation of Murree Road from Kashmir Chowk to Faizabad interchange, in Islamabad.

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Noor ul Ameen Mengal briefed the interior minister on the project.

He informed the minister that the total cost of the project is Rs 750 million which includes 6-kilometre road from Kashmir Chowk to Faizabad interchange.

He told the interior minister that the project would be completed in the minimum time period of 6 months which will maintain the flow of traffic in the city.

