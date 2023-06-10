Interior Minister inaugurates online passport renewal counter

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2023) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah inaugurated Passport Processing Counter for inland online passport renewal facility and e-Passport facility for the residents of Capital Territory Islamabad today.

Addressing the ceremony in Islamabad on Saturday, he said the step will significantly reduce the risks of passport fraud and identity theft, which will strengthen confidence in our passport system.

The Interior Minister said the e-Passport facility include the advanced security features such as biometric data, digital signature, and encryption.

He said under this facility, people will be able to renew their passports online without going to passport offices across Pakistan.

He said through the web portal, applicants will be able to submit their applications as well as upload the required documents, and track the progress of their applications.

Rana Sanaulla said digital transformation will not only save valuable time of the people, but it will also make the process of issuance of e-Passport easy.

He said the scope of Passport Processing Counters will be expanded to 30 other different cities, which will help improve the accessibility of the passport facility to the people.