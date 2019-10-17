Interior Minister inaugurates underpass at Faisal Avenue

Interior Minister Brigadier (r) Ijaz Ahmed Shah Thursday inaugurated an underpass constructed at the Faisal Avenue to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the city roads

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Interior Minister Brigadier (r) Ijaz Ahmed Shah Thursday inaugurated an underpass constructed at the Faisal Avenue to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the city roads.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he urged the residents of Federal Capital to play their due role as responsible citizens, in beautification of the city.

"The federal capital belonged to you and the whole Pakistan and you have every right to take steps for beatification of the city," he said, advising the locals to make the city clean, green and garbage-free.

Ijaz Shah appreciated Member National Assembly Ali Nawz Awan for focusing on development of the city, adding the underpass connecting G/7 and G/8 would facilitate residents of the two sectors. He expressed confidence that the federal capital would become more clean and green in the coming days.