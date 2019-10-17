Interior minister inaugurates underpass connecting sectors G-7, G-8 for road users convenience

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) : Interior Minister Brigadier (r) Ijaz Ahmed Shah Thursday inaugurated an underpass being constructed at the Faisal Avenue to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the city roads.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he urged the Isloiites to play their due role as responsible citizens in beautification of the city.

"The whole country especially Federal capital belongs to you and it is your responsibility to take steps for its beautification," he said advising the people to make the city clean, green and garbage-free.

Ijaz Shah appreciated Member of National Assembly Ali Nawz Awan for focusing on development of the city adding the underpass connecting sectors G-7 and G-8 would facilitate the local residents of the area.

He expressed the confidence that the federal capital would become more clean and green in the days coming ahead.

Faisal Avenue underpass was approved in 2015 but this public welfare project was neglected due to non-serious attitude of the quarter concerned.

Keeping in view the importance of public utility projects, the incumbent management of civic body prioritized the project after reviewing it and approved the PC-I.

In addition, the management has further decided to work on all stalled projects which were stopped from the last so many years.

After completing all codal formalities, the Capital Development Authority - Development Working Party (CDA-DWP), in its 43rd meeting dated 07.05.2019, reviewed and approved the project and decided to extend the project's construction period.

However, it is emphasized to ensure that the cost of project would not be increased as well as change in location.

In the light of this decision, the incumbent management invited bids through add in newspapers and after fulfillment of all codal formalities in the shortest possible time; the contract was awarded to the lowest bidder. The approved construction cost of underpass is Rs351 million.

The project has been formally started this day after receiving the no objection certificate from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The underpass is being constructed with cost of Rs268.905 million while road work with Rs72.280 million and drainage system with Rs17.906.

The construction period for this underpass is one year. The commencement of work on the projects for the facilitation of residents of nearby vicinity and to cater for traffic congestion faced by the general public,requires immediate construction of this underpass.

Prior to the underpass construction, a lot of work has been done around the project so that the construction of this project could be speed up for the easement of the residents of sectors G-7 and G-8.

Reducing the traffic hazardous and create better environment, 990 saplings has been planted in the F-9 Park and 100 cheer plants near this underpass.

It is pertinent to mention here that the incumbent management of authority has decided that in future 30 trees to be an integral part of every development project to be launched in Islamabad, which will not only create welfare schemes for the citizens but extensive planting will also help improving the environment of Islamabad.

The completion of this underpass construction will not only improve the flow of traffic on Faisal Avenue, but also provide the best access to the residents of sectors G-7 and G-8.