UrduPoint.com

Interior Minister Inaugurates Upgraded System Of POVS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 05:23 PM

Interior Minister inaugurates upgraded system of POVS

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday inaugurated upgraded system of Pakistan Online Visa System (POVS) which was more user -friendly, robust and secure interface compatible with all devices including mobile and tablet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday inaugurated upgraded system of Pakistan Online Visa System (POVS) which was more user -friendly, robust and secure interface compatible with all devices including mobile and tablet.

Earlier, the system inaugurated in March 2019 was a cumbersome process with no access through smart phones and tablets. NADRA has automated the end-to-end visa application process for the convenience of applicants. The overhauling involved the up-gradation of the system transforming it into user-friendly, robust and secure interface compatible with all devices including mobile and tablet.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid said the online application was not only promoting tourism in Pakistan but also a catalyst in positive image building of the country.

He said the ease of access to Pakistan generated through POVS had improved Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and stirred up socio-economic activity in the country. So far over six hundred thousand (6 lacs) applications had been received from 180 countries through online visa system, he added.

Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik while speaking on the launching ceremony said that the recent upgraded Pakistan Online Visa System would result in the reducing the application filing time by 50 percent.

He said international travel had witnessed a major spike and visa approval rate had reached to 94%. He said, "My mission to look at our services from the citizens' prism and make Public Services available for all.

" Moreover, new categories Medical Tourism, CPEC Visa, and Pilgrim Visa, Mountaineering & Trekking Visa have also been incorporated in Pakistan Online Visa System. business visa policy is also revamped through which visa acquisition is now possible within 24 hours.

Later, the Minister for Interior talked to the media and said that Imran Khan had fulfilled the promise of voting right to overseas Pakistanis as he was also the popular leader among overseas Pakistanis.

Regarding political situation in the country, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) conducted several meetings and gave a deadline of December 2020 to topple the government.

Now, December 2021 was approaching and PTI government would definitely complete its five-year term , he said adding that our government would succeed to improve overall situation till next general elections.

"PTI government is very much fortunate to have such idle opposition which is playing media-media and video-video", he said adding that it (opposition) had missed the `train'. The minister said that PDM gathering in Peshawar was unsuccessful and he (the minister) could gather more people alone as compared to the opposition.

The minister said that prices of sugar and flour had declined and situation would be tackled by the incumbent government.

To a question, he said that Indian had only made a mockery of itself by giving award to Abinandan. No one had courage to challenge Pakistan as its defense was in the hands of Pak army with whom the entire nation stood, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Business Mobile CPEC Rashid March December Visa 2019 2020 Media All From Government Opposition Flour

Recent Stories

Four held with narcotics

Four held with narcotics

3 minutes ago
 24 new dengue cases reported during last 24 hours

24 new dengue cases reported during last 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 Japan Mulls Reopening Mission in Kabul - Source

Japan Mulls Reopening Mission in Kabul - Source

3 minutes ago
 Belarus Investigative Committee Inspects Riot Cont ..

Belarus Investigative Committee Inspects Riot Control Weapons Used by Polish Bor ..

3 minutes ago
 Two Religious Scholars Shot Dead Near Kabul - Sour ..

Two Religious Scholars Shot Dead Near Kabul - Source

11 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.