Interior Minister Inspects FC Headquarter In Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 05:15 PM

Interior Minister inspects FC headquarter in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Thursday visited the Frontier Crops (FC) Balochistan Headquarter in Quetta and lauded the efforts of security forces including FC for playing key role to curb menace of terrorism in the province.

He also paid rich tribute to the martyrs of security forces and laid a floral wreath of flowers on martyrs' graves who had render sacrifices of their precious lives for the defense of the motherland, said press release issued here.

The Minister also handed over new latest bomb disposal equipment to law enforcement agencies for preventing terrorism activates in the province.

Earlier, Federal Minister was briefed about FC personnel deployed for monitoring at borders and maintaining peace in province.

