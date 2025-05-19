- Home
Interior Minister Lauds Security Forces For Crushing Indian-backed Terrorists In Balochistan, KP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 11:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has lauded the efforts of Pakistan’s security forces for their successful operations against Indian-sponsored terrorist elements in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calling their performance a testament to professionalism, courage, and unwavering commitment to national security.
In a statement on Sunday, Minister Naqvi congratulated the security forces for eliminating three terrorists affiliated with the Indian proxy outfit Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) in Balochistan. He praised the timely and decisive action that thwarted the group’s nefarious designs.
"Security forces foiled the evil intentions of the Indian-backed BLF terrorists. Their defeat is a clear message to all enemies of peace," he stated.
"The brave sons of our forces are the pride of the nation, and the entire country stands shoulder to shoulder with them."
The minister emphasized that the efforts of the security personnel in restoring and maintaining peace in Balochistan are highly commendable.
In a separate operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, security forces killed nine Indian-sponsored Khawarij terrorists. Minister Naqvi termed this a “significant success” and extended heartfelt appreciation to the personnel involved.
"We salute the heroes who sent these Indian-sponsored Khawarij to their disgraceful end. The nation is proud of our forces’ professional capabilities," he said.
He further paid rich tribute to two soldiers — Sepoy Farhad Ali Turi and Lance Naik Sabir Afridi — who embraced martyrdom during the KP operation while bravely confronting terrorists.
"Their supreme sacrifice will not go in vain. I express my deepest condolences and solidarity with the families of the martyrs," the minister said.
Minister Naqvi reaffirmed the government’s resolve to support security forces in eradicating terrorism and ensuring lasting peace across the country.
