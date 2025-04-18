Open Menu

Interior Minister Lauds Security Forces For Eliminating 4 Khawarji Terrorists In Swat

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Interior Minister lauds security forces for eliminating 4 Khawarji terrorists in Swat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday paid a glowing tribute to Pakistan’s security forces following a successful intelligence-based operation in Swat, which led to the killing of four Khawarji terrorists.

In a statement issued from Islamabad, the interior minister commended the exceptional professionalism and bravery of the personnel involved in the operation. He said that the swift and decisive action of the security forces had thwarted a major threat to peace in the region, preventing the terrorists from executing their malicious plans.

“This operation is a testament to the unflinching resolve and superior capabilities of our security forces. The entire nation stands firmly behind them in this fight against terrorism”, Naqvi stated.

The interior minister emphasized that Pakistan’s fight against extremism is far from over, declaring that counterterrorism operations will continue with full force until every last Khawarji terrorist and their facilitators are eliminated from the country.

“These misguided elements, who seek to destabilize Pakistan, will find no refuge,” he said. “Our forces are committed to making Pakistan a cradle of peace, and those who attempt to challenge this resolve will be dealt with iron hands.”

He reaffirmed that national unity and public support were vital in the ongoing struggle against terrorism, and urged citizens to remain vigilant and cooperative with law enforcement agencies.

The operation in Swat marks another significant achievement in Pakistan’s broader counterterrorism campaign, which has intensified in recent months in response to renewed threats posed by militant groups in certain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Recent Stories

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his ple ..

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..

2 hours ago
 Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

2 hours ago
 Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid risin ..

Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend

2 hours ago
 PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

4 hours ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

5 hours ago
 Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

5 hours ago
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

9 hours ago
 UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Min ..

UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..

16 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..

17 hours ago
 'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services fo ..

'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan