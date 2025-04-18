Interior Minister lauds security forces for eliminating 4 Khawarji terrorists in Swat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday paid a glowing tribute to Pakistan’s security forces following a successful intelligence-based operation in Swat, which led to the killing of four Khawarji terrorists.

In a statement issued from Islamabad, the interior minister commended the exceptional professionalism and bravery of the personnel involved in the operation. He said that the swift and decisive action of the security forces had thwarted a major threat to peace in the region, preventing the terrorists from executing their malicious plans.

“This operation is a testament to the unflinching resolve and superior capabilities of our security forces. The entire nation stands firmly behind them in this fight against terrorism”, Naqvi stated.

The interior minister emphasized that Pakistan’s fight against extremism is far from over, declaring that counterterrorism operations will continue with full force until every last Khawarji terrorist and their facilitators are eliminated from the country.

“These misguided elements, who seek to destabilize Pakistan, will find no refuge,” he said. “Our forces are committed to making Pakistan a cradle of peace, and those who attempt to challenge this resolve will be dealt with iron hands.”

He reaffirmed that national unity and public support were vital in the ongoing struggle against terrorism, and urged citizens to remain vigilant and cooperative with law enforcement agencies.

The operation in Swat marks another significant achievement in Pakistan’s broader counterterrorism campaign, which has intensified in recent months in response to renewed threats posed by militant groups in certain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.