Interior Minister Lauds Security Forces For Killing BLA Terrorists In Mastung
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 09:37 PM
Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday commended the security forces for killing 3 terrorists of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) in an intelligence-based operation in Mastung
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday commended the security forces for killing 3 terrorists of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) in an intelligence-based operation in Mastung.
The minister in a news release, praised the professional capabilities of the security forces for conducting a successful operation against the terrorists responsible for the martyrdom of Deputy Commissioner Panjgur, Zakir Ali.
Mohsin Naqvi said that the security forces have brought the perpetrators of Zakir Ali's martyrdom to a dreadful end through a successful operation.
He added that Pakistan's security forces are capable and professional, and the nation is proud of them.
He further said that the security forces are performing their duties with dedication to establish peace in Balochistan, and they will foil every conspiracy to create instability in the province.
