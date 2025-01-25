Interior Minister Lauds Security Forces For Successful Operation Against Terrorists
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has praised Pakistan's security forces for their successful operation against Khawarji terrorists in the Bagh area of Khyber District.
The operation resulted in the elimination of four terrorists, thwarting their nefarious plans.
Interior Minister commended the security forces for their timely and effective response, saying that they have once again demonstrated their professionalism and bravery.
He expressed appreciation for the security forces' efforts in foiling the terrorists' plans, stating that the nation stands united with them in the fight against terrorism.
Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the country is united against Khawarji terrorists and stands firmly with the security forces.
He noted that the nation takes pride in the security forces' professionalism and courage.
Recent Stories
Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers
Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrain ..
MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious Council of Malaysia
“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s team clarifies
Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2nd Test against West Indies
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to tie the knot
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 trucks carrying 1,442 tonnes of UAE aid enter ..
Imran Khan sets conditions for next round of negotiations with govt
KP CM Gandapur removed from PTI’s provincial presidency
Thousands of martyrs still missing under rubble in Gaza: Palestinian Civil Defen ..
3000 Palestinian families displaced from Jenin due to Israeli aggression
UoS participates in BETT 2025 in UK
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Policeman martyred, funeral prayers offered in DIKhan3 minutes ago
-
Walk organized in Gujar Khan area against kite flying3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan offers attractive investment opportunities for American Companies: Mohsin Naqvi3 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister lauds security forces for successful operation against terrorists3 minutes ago
-
Information Commissioner reaffirms citizens' access to information3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Lodhran district, inspects cleanliness, health facilities13 minutes ago
-
12 people died in Dumper-related accidents in four weeks13 minutes ago
-
Seven power thieves held23 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 52 kg drugs in 7 operations23 minutes ago
-
Guidelines issued to farmers for Kinnow harvesting, handling23 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddler held, over 10kg drugs recovered23 minutes ago
-
Urea sales up by 50pc in Punjab due to CM's initiatives23 minutes ago