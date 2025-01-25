Open Menu

Interior Minister Lauds Security Forces For Successful Operation Against Terrorists

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has praised Pakistan's security forces for their successful operation against Khawarji terrorists in the Bagh area of Khyber District.

The operation resulted in the elimination of four terrorists, thwarting their nefarious plans.

Interior Minister commended the security forces for their timely and effective response, saying that they have once again demonstrated their professionalism and bravery.

He expressed appreciation for the security forces' efforts in foiling the terrorists' plans, stating that the nation stands united with them in the fight against terrorism.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the country is united against Khawarji terrorists and stands firmly with the security forces.

He noted that the nation takes pride in the security forces' professionalism and courage.

