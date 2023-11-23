Interior minister meets AJK PM, discuss development in AJK

Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday arrived at Kashmir House where he met with Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday arrived at Kashmir House where he met with Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq.

The AJK prime minister warmly welcomed the interior minister.

Both the dignitaries discussed construction work and progress of development projects in Azad Kashmir, at length.

The interior minister assured PM AJK that the government of Pakistan would provide all possible support to solve the problems of the people of Kashmir and the government:

He said that despite of economic difficulties, full cooperation with Azad Kashmir government would continue because Azad Kashmir stands with the government and the people of Pakistan. Kashmir is our jugular vein and the hearts of the people of Pakistan beats with the Kashmiris, he expressed.