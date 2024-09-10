Open Menu

Interior Minister Meets ANP President Senator Aimal Wali Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Interior Minister meets ANP President Senator Aimal Wali Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday met with President Awami National Party Senator Aimal Wali Khan.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest and the overall situation of the country were discussed. Both leaders also talked about measures for establishment of peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Naqvi said that terrorism is condemnable in all its forms, and the national narrative against terrorism is the voice of Pakistan. He emphasized that everyone needs to be united against the terrorism.

He stated that Awami National Party has bravely fought against terrorism.

He also paid homage to the martys of Awami National Party, who embraced martyrdom in the war against terrorism.

He stressed that it's time to rise above political and parochial differences and to purge Pakistan of the terrorist groups. He is also reiterated the commitment to eliminate terrorists with the support of public.

President Awami National Party Aimal Wali Khan assured ANP's full support for counter-terrorism and said that terrorists have martyred innocent people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Interior Minister All

Recent Stories

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

46 minutes ago
 Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

1 hour ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

2 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

6 hours ago
 PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, say ..

PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..

15 hours ago
 Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

15 hours ago
 Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Goha ..

Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat

15 hours ago
 SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholars ..

SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholarships

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan