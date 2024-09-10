Interior Minister Meets ANP President Senator Aimal Wali Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday met with President Awami National Party Senator Aimal Wali Khan.
During the meeting matters of mutual interest and the overall situation of the country were discussed. Both leaders also talked about measures for establishment of peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Naqvi said that terrorism is condemnable in all its forms, and the national narrative against terrorism is the voice of Pakistan. He emphasized that everyone needs to be united against the terrorism.
He stated that Awami National Party has bravely fought against terrorism.
He also paid homage to the martys of Awami National Party, who embraced martyrdom in the war against terrorism.
He stressed that it's time to rise above political and parochial differences and to purge Pakistan of the terrorist groups. He is also reiterated the commitment to eliminate terrorists with the support of public.
President Awami National Party Aimal Wali Khan assured ANP's full support for counter-terrorism and said that terrorists have martyred innocent people.
