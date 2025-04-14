Open Menu

Interior Minister Meets British MP Afzal Khan To Discuss Strengthening Pakistan-UK Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Interior Minister meets British MP Afzal Khan to discuss strengthening Pakistan-UK ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with British Member of Parliament Afzal Khan to discuss the enhancement of Pakistan-UK relations and address issues concerning the Pakistani community living in the United Kingdom.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fight against terrorism. They discussed the recent wave of terrorism and the steps being taken by Pakistan to counter it.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised Afzal Khan for his effective role in strengthening ties between Pakistan and the UK. He also congratulated Khan, a senior member of the Labour Party, on his success in the recent UK elections.

Expressing optimism about future relations, Naqvi said, “We hope that during the Labour Party’s tenure, Pakistan-UK relations will reach new heights.

Addressing the issue of global security, Naqvi stated, “Many countries are facing the challenge of terrorism. It is time to develop a comprehensive, multi-dimensional international strategy against terrorism and implement it without delay.”

He welcomed British cooperation in enhancing the capabilities and training of Pakistan’s counter-terrorism institutions.

Highlighting the importance of the Pakistani diaspora in Britain, Naqvi remarked, “A large number of Pakistanis are settled in the UK, and they are playing a key role in strengthening not just Pakistan’s image, but also the British economy.”

British MP Afzal Khan acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and appreciated the country’s efforts. He assured that he would continue to play his role in further improving Pakistan-UK relations.

Recent Stories

Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career G ..

Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career Grand Slam

49 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on win ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on winning presidential elections

50 minutes ago
 President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered b ..

President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered by UAE Special Envoy

50 minutes ago
 SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed divide ..

SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed dividends from joint stock companies ..

50 minutes ago
 Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote

Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote

50 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands regi ..

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands region

50 minutes ago
China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025

China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025

51 minutes ago
 4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion O ..

4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion Owner; PA Champion Breeder for ..

51 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister

51 minutes ago
 First International Conference on Eustachian Tube ..

First International Conference on Eustachian Tube Research & Interventions concl ..

52 minutes ago
 PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam L ..

PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam Law

2 hours ago
 Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infin ..

Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan