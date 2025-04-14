Interior Minister Meets British MP Afzal Khan To Discuss Strengthening Pakistan-UK Ties
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with British Member of Parliament Afzal Khan to discuss the enhancement of Pakistan-UK relations and address issues concerning the Pakistani community living in the United Kingdom.
During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fight against terrorism. They discussed the recent wave of terrorism and the steps being taken by Pakistan to counter it.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised Afzal Khan for his effective role in strengthening ties between Pakistan and the UK. He also congratulated Khan, a senior member of the Labour Party, on his success in the recent UK elections.
Expressing optimism about future relations, Naqvi said, “We hope that during the Labour Party’s tenure, Pakistan-UK relations will reach new heights.
”
Addressing the issue of global security, Naqvi stated, “Many countries are facing the challenge of terrorism. It is time to develop a comprehensive, multi-dimensional international strategy against terrorism and implement it without delay.”
He welcomed British cooperation in enhancing the capabilities and training of Pakistan’s counter-terrorism institutions.
Highlighting the importance of the Pakistani diaspora in Britain, Naqvi remarked, “A large number of Pakistanis are settled in the UK, and they are playing a key role in strengthening not just Pakistan’s image, but also the British economy.”
British MP Afzal Khan acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and appreciated the country’s efforts. He assured that he would continue to play his role in further improving Pakistan-UK relations.
