Interior Minister Meets Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday visited the residence of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in Gulberg.

Provincial Minister Shafay Hussain was also present at the meeting, where leaders expressed their deep sympathy for the martyrs’ families and expressed solidarity following the recent blast at Quetta Railway Station.

Chaudhry Shujaat condemned the tragic attack and urged the federal government to honor the fallen by naming newly constructed roads after them. Responding to this, Minister Naqvi announced that new roads in Islamabad would indeed be named in memory of the martyrs and that discussions would be held with other provincial leaders to extend this initiative nationwide.

“This will be a lasting gesture of solidarity from the government, showing honor for the sacrifices of our martyrs and their families,” stated Shujaat.

Naqvi expressed Pakistan’s unmatched commitment in the fight against terrorism, acknowledging that thousands of Pakistanis have given their lives for peace. “We are eternally indebted to the martyrs and stand united with their families,” he said.

In a lighter moment during the meeting, Shujaat and Shafay Hussain congratulated Naqvi on Pakistan’s recent historic one-day series win over Australia, noting the dedication and skill shown by the players.

“This victory was a long-awaited triumph for both the team and the nation,” said Shujaat, expressing hope that Pakistan would continue to perform well in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

