Interior Minister meets CM, discuss political, law & order situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday met with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office to discuss the political as well as law and order situation.

Sheikh Rashid said the government had played a positive role in the Afghanistan situation.

He said the government was more strengthened than before and the credibility of the opposition parties had been fully eroded.

The Punjab government was solving the problems of the Rawalpindi residents and the steps taken by the government to solve public issues were praiseworthy, he added.

Talking on the occasion, the CM maintained that the country was going through a sensitive phase and emphasised that the nation needed unity more than ever due to the rapidly changing situation in the region.

The opposition parties were engaged in negative politics, he regretted, adding that these people had no interest in the problems of the people. The negative attitude and the anarchistic politics was detrimental to national unity and the elements engaged in working against the national interest would have to be stopped with the power of unity.

The CM asserted that the growing economy would not succumb to the negative politics of the corrupt cabal and the Punjab government would ensure the implementation of the law by taking necessary measures.