Interior Minister Meets His Counterpart In Kuwait

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 07:26 PM

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday met with Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Thamer Al-Salem Al-Sabah along with delegation and discussed the matters of mutual interests and security affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday met with Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Thamer Al-Salem Al-Sabah along with delegation and discussed the matters of mutual interests and security affairs.

Both sides agreed to cement relations at the level of ministries and to further strengthen ties. Sheikh Rashid thanked for restoration of different visas including family and business categories for Pakistani citizens.

He said it was a longstanding issue, adding members of a number of families have not seen their love once for decades due to visa restrictions, said a news release.

Kuwaiti Interior Minister said contacts between citizens from both sides should enhance and ties to be further strengthened. Sheikh Rashid said the cordial gesture would help boost trade and tourism between the two countries. He said labor class in Pakistan is very hard working and would play an important role in development of Kuwait.

