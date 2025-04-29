Open Menu

Interior Minister Meets JI Ameer In Lahore

Published April 29, 2025

Interior Minister meets JI Ameer in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman at Mansoora, here on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on the prevailing regional situation, including the recent escalation of tensions between Pakistan and India and broader security concerns along the borders.

During the meeting, the interior minister briefed Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman on the decisions taken by the National Security Council (NSC) and apprised him of Pakistan’s principled stance on the ongoing situation.

The interior minister emphasized that Pakistan remains committed to peace but will respond firmly to any aggression.

Minister Mohsin Naqvi said India was deliberately conspiring to destabilize regional peace and reiterated that the Pakistani armed forces are fully prepared to defend the country.

“The political leadership and the people of Pakistan are united against any potential Indian aggression,” he added.

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman expressed full support for Pakistan’s official position, affirming that the entire nation stands united against India’s irrational and provocative actions. “The entire Pakistani nation is standing shoulder to shoulder in defence of the homeland,” he stated. “India, which has massacred millions of innocent Kashmiris, must come to its senses.”

The two leaders also exchanged views on the deteriorating situation in Palestine, condemning the ongoing humanitarian crisis and reaffirming solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people.

Senior Jamaat-e-Islami leader Liaqat Baloch was also present during the meeting.

