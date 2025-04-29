Open Menu

Interior Minister Meets JUI-F Chief, Discuss Regional Security

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Interior Minister meets JUI-F chief, discuss regional security

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held an important meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, the current border situation, and developments in the wider region, including the humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

During the meeting, Minister Mohsin Naqvi briefed Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the recent decisions of the National Security Committee (NSC) and Pakistan’s principled stance in response to India’s unilateral and provocative actions. He emphasized that Pakistan is committed to peace but will not hesitate to respond decisively to any act of aggression.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman extended his full support to the government’s position and national security policy.

He strongly condemned India’s aggressive posture and stated, “Modi is an enemy of Muslims. Wherever there is a front against Muslims, Modi will be found standing there.”

Mohsin Naqvi warned that India is actively engaged in efforts to destabilize the peace of the region, stating, “India is playing with fire. Any misadventure will be met with full force. Our brave armed forces are fully prepared to defend the homeland.” He added that Pakistan’s political leadership and its people stand united against any form of Indian aggression.

The interior minister also inquired after Maulana Fazlur Rehman and conveyed his best wishes for his well-being.

Recent Stories

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

30 minutes ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

43 minutes ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

48 minutes ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

55 minutes ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

3 hours ago
vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

3 hours ago

Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near L ..

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

9 hours ago
 Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif As ..

Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan