Interior Minister Meets Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman To Discuss Matters Of National Interest
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Tuesday.
The two leaders engaged in discussions on matters of mutual interest and the overall political and economic situation of the country.
During the meeting, Minister Naqvi asked about Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman’s health and conveyed his best wishes.
He also expressed gratitude to the JUI chief for his pivotal role in the historic approval of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.
"Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has consistently prioritized Pakistan's interests," said Naqvi, commending the JUI leader's contributions to the nation.
Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman reiterated his commitment to serving the country, stating, "Our priority is Pakistan and its people."
The meeting was also attended by Senator Kamran Murtaza, highlighting the significance of the gathering amid the country's ongoing political developments.
Recent Stories
Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation
Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war
Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders eye US rate outlook, Nvidia
Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative majority
Ecuador declares emergency for forest fires, water shortages
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM reviews progress of public complaints portal6 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist receives injured in road accident6 minutes ago
-
Non-payment of bills: MEPCO issues notices to defaulters16 minutes ago
-
Identification of unknown body sought36 minutes ago
-
'PTI's challenge to state's writ will not be tolerated'; Abid Sher Ali warns46 minutes ago
-
Farooq Abdullah slams hardliner BJP for neglecting Jammu's uplift deliberately, seeks revival of ‘ ..56 minutes ago
-
New polio case reported in KP, raising disease toll to 50 in country56 minutes ago
-
Smog awareness pamphlets distributed56 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1,000 litres of adulterated milk1 hour ago
-
300 electric buses for Lahore by year-end: Azma Bokhari1 hour ago
-
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today1 hour ago
-
Two dead as car overturns into ditch near Rawalakot1 hour ago