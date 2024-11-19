Open Menu

Interior Minister Meets Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman To Discuss Matters Of National Interest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Tuesday. 

The two leaders engaged in discussions on matters of mutual interest and the overall political and economic situation of the country.

During the meeting, Minister Naqvi asked about Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman’s health and conveyed his best wishes. 

He also expressed gratitude to the JUI chief for his pivotal role in the historic approval of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

"Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has consistently prioritized Pakistan's interests," said Naqvi, commending the JUI leader's contributions to the nation.

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman reiterated his commitment to serving the country, stating, "Our priority is Pakistan and its people."

The meeting was also attended by Senator Kamran Murtaza, highlighting the significance of the gathering amid the country's ongoing political developments.

