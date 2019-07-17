Interior Minister meets Rangers DG

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Interior Brigadier (Retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Wednesday visited Pakistan Sindh Headquarters and met with Director General Rangers Major General Umer Ahmed Bukhari.

The minister also laid a wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada, said a Rangers statement.

Brigadier (Retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on the occasion was briefed about operational preparedness, law and order situation of the province in general and Karachi in particular.

The minister appreciating the efforts and services of Pakistan Rangers Sindh against terrorism and other activities and reiterated that every possible step would be taken to ensure peace in the province.